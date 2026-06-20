Trump’s Strait Deal Collapses While He Obsesses Over How to Spell ‘Dumb’

President Donald Trump’s priorities are being called into question after he made a bizarre post on Saturday morning.

Just as Iran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz and accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire agreement, Trump took to Truth Social to seek feedback on a new derogatory nickname for Democrats.

Trump posted a poll asking his followers, “Which do you prefer, Dumocrat or Dumbocrat?”

The 80-year-old president then offered a truly bizarre explanation of each spelling.

The president’s poll on Truth Social on Saturday morning. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

“In one case, you simply exchange the ‘e’ for ‘u,’ so simple and precise (Many people don’t know, or assume, that DUMB ends in ‘b’),” Trump wrote.

He continued, “In the other case, you spell out DUMB, but it seems to lose some of the identity to Democrats when done this way. Which is better?”

He ended the post with his now-familiar sign-off: “Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT.”

The president has been repeatedly musing on the word “dumb” in recent months, claiming multiple times that “a lot of people don’t know dumb has a ‘b.’”

President Donald Trump signed the Iran deal in the Palace of Versailles, a setting more often associated with historic defeat than diplomatic triumph. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

An hour into the poll, Trump’s followers preferred the president’s spelling of “Dumocrat,” which received 63 percent of the vote.

It was the same spelling Trump used earlier in the day during a posting spree in which he wrote that “Dumocrats realize how well we have done in our War against Iran.”

Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran on Wednesday, but it is already showing signs of falling apart, with Iran shutting down the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic. Critics and supporters alike have noted it falls far short of his earlier call for “unconditional surrender.”

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent fuel prices soaring. Stringer/REUTERS

The agreement ends military operations, lifts U.S. sanctions on Iran, and establishes a $300 billion reconstruction fund, while Iran commits not to pursue nuclear weapons. It also sets out a phased U.S. withdrawal from its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

Iran said Saturday it was closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to implement a peace deal were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday but were ultimately postponed.

Vice President JD Vance, who was set to lead the talks, did not travel to Switzerland. Instead, he said that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff were on the ground and “dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation.”

Trump has joked that he will blame the vice president if the deal falls through.