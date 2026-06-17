Trump Throws Vance Under the Bus Over Fragile Peace Deal

Donald Trump indicated he could throw Vice President JD Vance under the bus if the Iran deal does not work out amid criticism over the vague agreement.

Vance is slated to head to Switzerland on Friday to sign the memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the war in a ceremony, while Trump, 80, heads back to the U.S. from the G7 rather than sticking around.

The vice president has been positioned as the face of the deal, leaving critics to question whether he was being set up to take the blame if it went south.

The president was asked about it directly at his press conference at the end of the G7 in France on Wednesday.

“Is there some element to this where you send the vice president if it works out, great, you look like a genius for sending him. And if it doesn’t work out, it’s the vice president’s fault?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked.

“I like that idea, sure,” Trump responded with a straight face as some in the room could be heard laughing.

“This way, if it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD,” Trump went on.

President Donald Trump holds a press conference during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“You better be careful, JD,” Trump added with a smile. “He’s going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here.”

“Yeah, I like that idea; I think it’s a good idea,” Trump added, wrapping up the press conference.