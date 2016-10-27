Donald Trump Finds Common Ground With Michael Moore
STRANGE BEDFELLOWS
Filmmaker Michael Moore has long predicted that Donald Trump will win the presidency this fall, more as a tool to fight complacency than anything else. And now it appears that Trump has been listening. On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted out audio of Moore promoting his latest film, Michael Moore in TrumpLand, with the caption, "I agree, @MMFlint - To all Americans, I see you & I hear you. I am your voice." In his speech, Moore attempted to lay out the reasons why Trump has been so successful with working-class voters, but may have inadvertently made a rallying cry for their movement that has since received prominent exposure on right-wing websites like Breitbart and WND. He ended the speech by saying, "Trump’s election is going to be the biggest fuck you ever recorded in human history. And it will feel good."
Despite the tenor of those comments, Moore's new film is decidedly anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton. “One of my personal goals—maybe I shouldn’t say this out loud—was to depress the Trump vote. They may still vote for Trump, but they may not bring 10 people with them,” Moore said of the film at a post-screening Q&A last week. “Our biggest opponent on Election Day is getting people out [to the polls] who have given up.”