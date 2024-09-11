Donald Trump Flamed for Winking at Photographers During 9/11 Service

Donald Trump winked and smiled at photographers during the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero. Minutes before the first moment of silence marking American Airlines Flight 11 striking the World Trade Center’s North Tower, the former president grinned and repeatedly mouthed “thank you” to the crowd.

The GOP presidential nominee, who stood beside JD Vance and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, appeared in good spirits after his heated debate against Kamala Harris, as supporters were heard yelling “We love you, Trump” and “We need you.”

Hecklers, meanwhile, interjected, with one shouting “f*** you” at the former president. Another attendee did not appreciate Trump’s attendance, yelling at him, “Where were you for 20 years I’ve been here? Where were you?”

On social media users blasted Trump’s winking and smiling as “creepy” and “inappropriate,” echoing recent criticism lodged against the former president after he smiled and gave a thumbs up while posing with Gold Star families next to headstones in Arlington National Cemetery.

“He treats the 9/11 Memorial like he treats Arlington National Cemetery,” a user wrote on X.

“No boundaries no morals just a conman,” user Winnie Hewett added.

Others on the platform slammed Trump for appearing “bored” during a moment of silence. The former president shifted side-to-side and looked around while memorial goers, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Harris, Rudy Giuliani, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remained still and bowed their heads.

“Can’t even bow his head in prayer. Oh but he is the chosen one!” one post read.

User Michael Cleere took aim at the former president and his sons, also in attendance, all of whom he accused of being “totally oblivious of what a moment of silence is for the 911 victims.”

Trump is no stranger to criticism when it comes to his conduct around 9/11. Just hours after the 2001 terrorist attack, the former president falsely told reporters that his building—40 Wall Street, which neighbored the Twin Towers—“actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan.”

“It was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest—and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest,” he said during a local television phone interview.

The Republican presidential pick also claimed to have hired “a couple of hundred” workers to assist with rescue efforts and that he would “be involved in some form in helping to reconstruct.” But, investigators have found no evidence to support Trump’s statements. There is also no information to substantiate his repeated suggestions of being at the center of the Ground Zero cleanup efforts.