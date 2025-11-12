Trump Formally Demands Another Country Pardon His Buddy

President Donald Trump has officially urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon his longtime ally, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption.

In a signed letter to his Israeli counterpart, Trump asked Herzog to pardon Israel’s prime minister to help the country “move past the terribly difficult times” of the past three years regarding the war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli justice system and its requirements, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump said.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been a staunch ally of Donald Trump for years. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Netanyahu is on trial facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust over allegations that he accepted lavish gifts such as champagne and cigars from wealthy associates in exchange for favorable media coverage and other benefits.

The trial has been dragging on for years, with Netanyahu being the first Israeli prime minister in history to face bribery charges. He denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

Trump has previously urged the case to be dropped or for Herzog to pardon Netanyahu. This includes during the U.S. president’s speech to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, celebrating the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas last month.

“Hey, I have an idea, Mr. President, why don’t you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon, come on,” Trump told Herzog, who was seated nearby. “This has been one of the greatest wartime presidents, and cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about that?”

The letter Donald Trump sent to Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Herzog's office

Trump’s letter to Herzog marks the first time he has formally asked the Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu over the corruption allegations. The move has been criticized as a U.S. president intervening in a foreign country’s political and legal affairs to benefit one of his allies.

“It shows enormous disrespect for the Israeli judicial system,” Frances Raday, a retired Israeli law professor who has litigated before Israel’s Supreme Court, told Bloomberg.

She added that pardons can only be granted in Israel once someone has been convicted, with only one known instance of a preemptive pardon in the country’s history.

Herzog’s office said that anyone seeking a presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with established procedures.