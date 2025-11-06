Trump Goes on Wild Posting Spree After Election Wipeout

President Donald Trump is nursing his wounds after Republicans suffered a number of humiliating defeats in elections across the country on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he sought to console himself with a rapid-fire series of Truth Social posts celebrating the anniversary of his 2024 election victory.

After sharing clips from the American Business Forum, which he spoke at on Wednesday in Miami, the president began posting pre-recorded short clips of himself standing behind a lectern discussing a variety of subjects, including nuclear weapons, the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the filibuster—which he has been pushing for Republicans to kill—and the Affordable Care Act.

He also posted a number of videos about his recent trip to Asia, including one dedicated to newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and another addressing his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taking a detour to recommend a number of books, including one by Rep. Barry Loudermilk and another by Trump counselor Peter Navarro, the president then graduated to celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Nov. 5, 2024 election that secured him a second term in the White House.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He marked the occasion with a number of video edits, including one about his Election Day victory and another about “the worst president in the history of our country, Crooked Joe Biden.”

One video of Trump’s first nine months in office featured the president reminding his followers that “our movement is far from over—in fact, our fight has only just begun.” It featured footage of Trump rallies, the renamed Gulf of Mexico, and presidential motorcades as well as some of the president’s favorite instances of AI-generated propaganda, including Trump as the Pope and border czar Tom Homan as the sun from the British children’s TV show Teletubbies.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Another video chronicled the president’s life and featured a number of clips from his life prior to becoming president, as well as clips from Trump’s speeches and quotes from supporters like slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Returning to his lectern, Trump then posted a video talking about his election victory, telling his supporters, “This week we’re celebrating the one-year anniversary of the most important election victory in the history of our country.”

In a second video about the first nine months of his presidency, the president boasted about bringing the cost of living—across groceries, gas, and energy—down, as well as “the worst inflation in history”, which he blamed on Biden.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, consumer prices have risen by 3 percent over the past year, and 75 percent of Americans have reported increased household costs and growing pessimism about the economy.

Reflecting on his second term, Trump said in yet another video, “It seems like 10 years have passed since that time, since we’ve done so much, we have really done a lot. It’s frankly a very different world.”

“America is back, America is respected, perhaps like never before. Our economy’s roaring, our border is secure, and our country is poised for greatness. We are doing better than anyone ever thought possible and no president has ever come close to doing what we’ve done in nine months.”

The Pew Research Center found that positive opinion of the U.S. has dropped across multiple countries in the past year, including in Mexico, Canada, Japan, Australia and France.

Overall, a median of 49 percent of adults across the 24 countries surveyed had an unfavorable view of the U.S., while 46 percent said democracy in the U.S. works poorly.