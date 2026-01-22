Trump Goon’s Fox Host Wife Falls for Bizarre RFK Jr. Troll Account

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy hailed an RFK Jr. social media post attacking Oprah Winfrey’s weight—only for people to gleefully point out she’d fallen for a parody account.

Campos-Duffy, 54, a conservative star who fronts Fox & Friends Weekend, shared the post Monday from an account styling itself “Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” The host is married to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, whom she met on MTV reality show The Real World, they have nine children together.

Campos-Duffy (L) knows HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (C) personally, and they visited a farmers' market together in August 2025. She couldn't tell him from a fake X account, though. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Dear Oprah, Yes, you were overeating! For years!” the post began, in response to comments the chat show host had made about her weight on ABC’s The View, before launching into a MAHA lecture on obesity.

Campos-Duffy quoted it approvingly, writing: “This is amazing. Greatest HHS Secretary EVER.”

Campos-Duffy's embarrassing post. X

Unfortunately for her, if not for Winfrey, the account was not the real Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, who serves as Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary. And X quickly slapped on a Community Note spelling that out.

“The account being quoted is not actually RFK Jr., it’s a commentary/parody account,” the note read. “A community note is needed as people may believe she is quoting the HHS Secretary.”

Replies under Campos-Duffy’s post were brutal. “Rachel, you know that isn’t the real RFK Jr., right? He even states it in his bio,” one blue-check replied. Others described her as “dumb as a rock” and a “moron.”

Campos-Duffy is flamed in the replies. X

Campos-Duffy is one of the Trump administration’s most loyal cheerleaders and has interviewed him for Fox News.

The Spanish speaker was also involved in organizing the Oval Office meeting this month, during which Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado “awarded” Trump her Nobel Peace Prize.

Her husband Sean now oversees the country’s highways and aviation system from the Department of Transportation, a role he made more prominent by competing in a pull-up contest with RFK Jr. outside an airport restroom.

Campos-Duffy is not the first member of the perennially online Trumpworld to suffer social media embarrassment, even in the past month. In late December, it was reported that Trump himself repeatedly reposted a spoof X account impersonating his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

That account, @WHLeavitt, carries a parody label and once ran a poll asking followers: “What do you think of my backside? Watch the video—it’s featured in the final 3 seconds,” alongside footage of Leavitt boarding a plane.