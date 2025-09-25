Trump Goons Announce Engagement in Tacky White House Video

Nothing says romance like a slickly produced video set to a cheesy love song and then shared with millions of people on social media, showing you getting engaged at work.

But that’s precisely what Trump goon Dan Scavino did when he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Trumpette Erin Elmore, outside the White House—before posting it on his X account.

While walking Elmore down a path close to the Oval Office, directly towards someone filming them, Trump’s deputy chief of staff points away from the camera.

"Hey! Look over there at that tree, darling!" X

As his beau looked into the middle distance, clutching her hands together for reasons which are not clear, Scavino pulled out a ring and got down on one knee behind her.

"No, no, keep looking—nothing to see here, promise!" X

Having spent a good five seconds looking at... whatever Scavino had pointed at...the former reality TV star—now director of the State Department’s Art in Embassies program—turned to see her man bent down and asking for her hand in marriage.

Elmore put her head in her hands and waved them about in seeming surprise, in a performance that wouldn’t have looked out of place on the cheesiest of soap operas, before pulling Scavino to his feet.

"Honestly, babe, I had NO IDEA!" X

The newly engaged pair then kissed and embraced, showing off the ring for the camera.

“She said YES,” Scavino, 49, wrote to his 2.2 million X followers of the Apprentice alum, along with emojis of a ring, a burning heart, praying hands, and the obligatory star-spangled banner.

Elmore, 47, then retweeted the post to her near-40,000 followers, while pinning it to her account.

MAGAworld reacted just as one might have imagined to the saccharine-sweet 36-second clip, which at the time of publication had more than 2 million views and 58,000 likes.

“Congrats!!!,” wrote GuntherEagleman. Trump’s former White House spokesman Harrison Fields added, “Congratulations! May God bless you both.”

Trump-appointed Malaysia ambassador nominee Nick Adams also tweeted his best, with one MAGA-supporter going as far as saying, “This will be like our US royal wedding!!”

It is not known when the pair—both of whom have been married before—became an item.

But for Scavino, who steers the presidential personnel office and is one of the most powerful operatives in the West Wing, the moment is a long way from his time as Trump’s teenage golf caddie.

In late 2000, he wed Jennifer, a pharmaceutical sales rep. They had two children before divorcing almost 18 years later.

Since leaving The Apprentice in 2004, Elmore has become an attorney and media personality, and is now very much part of Team Trump.

A long-term Trump supporter, she was pictured eating a tiny pot of yoghurt while sat behind the snoozing president and his team—including Scavino—at the U.S. Open men’s tennis final in New York earlier this month.

Elmore describes her government role as “weaving cultural diplomacy with my passion for creativity, showcasing how art can transcend nations to foster a deeper understanding between societies.”

She was previously married to actor-producer Craig Spitzer, with whom she has one son, Royce. Elmore revealed to Philadelphia in 2017 that they had met on a blind date in 2012, he had been in her phone as ‘FUTURE HUSBAND’ within two days. They were engaged within six months.

It is not known when she and Spitzer got divorced, but Elmore appeared to be wearing her wedding ring in January, before it was no longer on show two months later.