Trump Has a Secret Insulting Nickname for Stephen Miller, Biographer Reveals

President Donald Trump has a less-than-flattering nickname for Stephen Miller, his White House deputy chief of staff: “Weird Stephen.”

The typically juvenile nickname Trump gave one of his most loyal allies and the architect behind many of his hardline immigration policies was revealed by biographer Michael Wolff on The Daily Beast Podcast.

"There is an awareness that Stephen Miller is a problem," Wolff said. "And even Trump calls him 'Weird Stephen.' Because he is weird, by the way. I mean, you can't spend a moment with him and not say, 'Oh, something's off here.'"

It is unlikely that Donald Trump uses the "weird" nickname for Stephen Miller to his face. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

When host Joanna Coles pressed him on why Miller earned the nickname, Wolff explained, “He doesn’t make eye contact. And then he talks to you in this monotone voice, and it feels very revvy, you know, the engine of his voice keeps going, and you kind of step back.”

Wolff was addressing speculation over whether Miller might fall out of favor if Trump’s sweeping immigration plans fall flat. Miller has been pushing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain at least 3,000 migrants a day as part of Trump’s pledge to carry out the largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history.

But Trump has already shown signs of softening on Miller’s hardline approach. Last week, he floated possible exemptions for farm and hotel workers—industries that heavily rely on immigrant labor—which Miller fiercely fought against.

Wolff said Trump’s public and explosive fallout with Elon Musk soon after the tech billionaire left his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) role is a sign of what happens if one the president’s inner circle gains too much power and influence.

Stephen Miller has been a staunch Trump ally for several years now. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Trump, who is lazy, lets other people be in charge—until they’re perceived as being in charge. Then they’re no longer in charge,” Wolff said.