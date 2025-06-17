Musk Posts Drug Test Results After Trump’s ‘Big-Time’ Addict Accusation

Elon Musk has gone from being one of the top advisers to the president of the United States to just another guy posting his drug test results on the internet.

The Tesla chief had denied a bombshell New York Times report claiming he used ketamine, ecstasy, magic mushrooms, and Adderall while acting as Donald Trump’s chief cheerleader on the 2024 campaign trail. Early Tuesday, Musk appeared to further bolster his denials by sharing the results of a urine test on X.

The Times report coincided with Musk’s government appointment expiring and cast a shadow over his exit from the White House. Less than a week later, the two men had a nuclear falling out, with Trump privately calling Musk a “big-time drug addict,” according to The Washington Post. ADVERTISEMENT

Musk appeared to hit back at that claim Tuesday by publicly posting the results of a test. The read-out shows Musk tested negative on June 11 for more than a dozen drugs, including ecstasy and ketamine, at a lab in Austin, Texas.

By way of explanation, the billionaire simply wrote, “lol.”

Drug and biomarkers are detectable in urine for about two to three days, according to an online information sheet from United States Drug Testing Laboratories, whose affiliate, Fastest Labs of South Austin, collected the sample.

Musk shared the results of a drug test online in the wake of explosive claims about his alleged use of psychoactive substances. Elon Musk X

Elon Musk received the key to the White House from President Donald Trump just days before the two men had a massive online feud. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Musk has admitted in the past to using small amounts of ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, to treat depression.

The New York Times, however, reported that Musk was taking so much of the drug that it had damaged his bladder, and that he carried around a box with 20 different pills, including the ADHD drug Adderall.

“ I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off,” Musk raged in a tweet on May 31. “I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”

Late last month, Musk showed up to his final Oval Office press conference with a black eye—which he blamed on his 5-year-old son—and told journalists to “Move on!” when asked about his alleged drug use.

Just days later, he began trying to tank Trump’s “big beautiful” budget bill, urging his 220 million social media followers to tell their representatives to vote “no.”

Before long, the feud escalated into Trump threatening to cancel Musk’s government contracts and Musk calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The world’s richest man, who poured almost $300 million into Trump’s re-election effort, also tried to take credit for Trump’s victory and accused him of being in the FBI files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The media reports about Musk’s drug use had concerned the president, according to the Post, and in the wake of their fight, he wondered if they were to blame for the most shocking social media posts, which Musk posted on June 5 and 6.

Musk later deleted the Epstein post and said vaguely that he regretted some of what he had written.

The president reportedly called Musk an “addict” in private, though Musk has denied taking drugs beyond prescribed ketamine. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Publicly, Trump has said he doesn’t know if Musk was taking drugs at the White House. Asked if he’d ever personally witnessed any drug use, he told reporters last week, “I don’t think so. I hope not. I wish him well.”

The White House has refused to say whether Musk was drug tested while he was working for Trump as a special government employee, a position he was only allowed by law to hold for 130 days.

During that time, he traveled with the president, attended Cabinet meetings, and led a massive effort to gut the federal government as the head of the so-called “department” of government efficiency.

In the meantime, he remained at the helm of his electric vehicle company, Tesla, and the private rocket company, SpaceX, which has billions of dollars in government contracts.

As a federal contractor, SpaceX is required to maintain a drug-free workplace, but its chief executive is warned of the drug tests in advance, New York Times reporter Megan Twohey told MSNBC.

That means there “hasn’t been any sort of scrutiny or true monitoring or testing” of Musk, Twohey added.