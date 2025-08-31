Trump Has Been at His Golf Resorts Every Fourth Day of His Second Term
TEE TIME
President Donald Trump has visited his golf resorts on roughly a quarter of the days since his second inauguration in January. When the 79-year-old president hit the links Saturday after going MIA for four days, it marked the 56th day at one of his clubs out of 223 days in office, according to Roll Call, which tracks his public schedule. Trump, who has been accused of cheating during games, left the White House to play golf every Saturday and Sunday in August, both at Trump National Golf Club just outside D.C., and at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The golf outing tally also includes excursions to his properties in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as his recent private trip to Scotland, where he spent time at his resort in Turnberry and inaugurated a new course. That visit cost American taxpayers at least $10 million, according to a HuffPost analysis based on a 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report examined four trips Trump took to his Palm Beach resort during his first term, and put the taxpayer cost of each trip at $3.4 million, covering expenses such as Air Force One, and the transport of his motorcade and Secret Service. However, while Trump visited Florida frequently earlier this year, he’s mainly stuck to courses closer to D.C. since May, which may be less expensive.