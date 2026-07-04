Trump, 80, Hijacks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding News

Donald Trump seemed to be getting slightly antsy on Friday night, amid the way too much attention being paid to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s massive wedding bash in Manhattan. So the White House took decisive action.

Just 10 minutes after several digital pink signs lit up outside Madison Square Garden to declare Swift and Kelce as “JUST&T MARRIED‚” the White House took a moment to co-opt the newlyweds’ announcement.

At 8:04 p.m., the official White House account on X shared a post in which they boldly replaced the couple’s happy announcement with an altered AI declaration: “DONALD TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT.” The post was captioned: “IT’S HAPPENED!!,” which most of the public is acutely aware of.

The White House has some news for the public via a tweet. The White House/x/The White House

That’s all Trump critics needed. One quickly responded with the same scene with a different announcement: “Trump is in the Epstein files!” (“Why would MSG do this??” quipped the poster.)

More news. JohnnyVomits/X/JohnnyVomits

Another pointed out: “Trump is a felon,” and still another noted: “Trump raised your prices!”

Tweet altered in post on X. Olivia Renee/X/Olivia Renee

Another zinger. X Isaiah Martin/Isaiah Martin

Trump already tried to horn in on the Taylor/Travis action on Thursday when a White House post, in a particularly cringey effort, tried to make the president appear like a rock star in a long-awaited “Eras Tour.”

x/The White House

To elevate himself even higher, Trump headed Friday to Mount Rushmore, where he has long talked about wanting to see a giant stone carving of his own face joining those of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. He recently posted an image of himself atop Mount Rushmore on Truth Social.

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

During his first term, Trump told then-Rep. Kristi Noem of South Dakota that his “dream” was to join the other presidents atop Mount Rushmore. Some supporters and MAGA suck-ups have introduced legislation to make that happen, though those efforts have reportedly stalled.

Trump traveled to the monument in the Black Hills of South Dakota Friday evening, where his planned speech at the site was temporarily delayed by a hailstorm.

Mount Rushmore hit by hailstorm ahead of Donald Trump's speech. Molly Ploofkins/Molly Ploofkins

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s remarks at the monument, which he buzzed with the new Air Force One gifted to him by Qatar, would be “inspiring” and “optimistic.”

In the 30-minute speech, Trump touched on a number of topics, including the current state of his deal with Iran. “They’re dying to settle,” the president said. “They want to settle so badly.” He also bashed the “communist menace” in the U.S., which he has used to attack Democrats, and lamented his lack of Nobel Prize—despite ending “eight wars.”