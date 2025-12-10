Trump Humbled Mid-Boast by AF1 Toilet Malfunction

President Donald Trump got humbled by his own plane seconds after boasting about it.

Trump, 79, was taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday when he paused to chide the media about treating the presidential plane with care.

“You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing,” he told a person off-camera. “It’s a government plane, but I like to take care of it.”

Trump was speaking to reporters when the bathroom door opened right onto him. AFP via Getty Images

Mere seconds later, he got hit by the bathroom door as someone made their way out.

Trump initially looked confused but broke into a grin as he realized what was going on.

“Oh, hello. Somebody’s in there,” he said, drawing laughter from others on the plane.

“Come on out,” he added after knocking.

Trump moved away from the door to speak to reporters as the person in the bathroom snuck out just behind him.

The president made his way to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night to deliver a speech on affordability that turned into a rambling soliloquy about everything from “sleepy Joe Biden” to transgender people.

Cost-of-living pressures came into sharp focus after Democrats swept high-profile races in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City last month off of affordability messaging. Trump is determined to address what he has branded the “affordability hoax” as his ratings suffer from high prices.

A devastating Politico poll found that Trump’s own voters blame him for the affordability crisis. Nearly half—46 percent—of Americans said the cost of living in the U.S. is at the worst level they ever remember it being. Of that figure, 37 percent voted for Trump last year.

That hasn’t stopped Trump from pinning the issue on Democrats.

“Democrats talking about affordability is like Bonnie and Clyde about public safety, and they are really truly, the enemy of the working class when they do it,” he ranted. “They say, ‘affordability’ and everyone says, ‘Oh, that must mean Trump has high prices.’ No, our prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country.”

The Pennsylvania rally was the first stop in an affordability roadshow meant to tout the Trump administration’s economic wins as the president’s approval rating chafes against the cost-of-living crisis.