Trump Humiliated After Speech Interrupted by Protester

An anti-Trump protester flipped off the president and repeatedly called him a “pedophile” during his speech Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Trump, 80, took the stage at a Mack Trucks factory in Macungie, about an hour north of Philadelphia, but spoke for just a few minutes before being interrupted.

The camo jacket-wearing protester, videos taken by reporters at the venue show, was near the back when he began shouting “pedophile” at Trump. As security ushered him away, he continued to shout, and at one point raised both middle fingers at the president. Attendees nearby booed him, while one briefly put his hand over his mouth.

JUST NOW: A protestor yelling “pedophile” at President Trump’s rally was just escorted out by security as the crowd booed him. @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/7lmk2WEPpb — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) June 23, 2026

A pro-Trump rally attendee puts his hand over the mouth of a protester who calls the president a "pedophile." X/betsy_klein

Trump, who was talking about the Mack Trucks factory, didn’t comment on the protester, and it wasn’t clear if he had heard him at all.

Heckler/Protestor escorted out of Trump event in Lehigh Valley PA today. pic.twitter.com/3ugU9iWEzf — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) June 23, 2026

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After an applause break, Trump continued on about the company’s vehicles being made in the United States.

At another point in his speech, Trump continued to talk while at least one person in the crowd behind him required medical attention.

Whether or not Trump heard the protester’s accusation, he has made it known that he disagrees. As he told CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell in a testy April interview, “I’m not a pedophile.”

That that is even a topic is due to Trump’s relationship with dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the president’s struggles to put the matter to rest. Polls have shown widespread skepticism that he and his administration have been forthright with the public, like when it came to the botched rollout of the Epstein files.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey from early June found that 10 percent of Americans—and only 21 percent of Republicans—think the Trump administration has helped hold people connected to Epstein accountable.

Tuesday’s interruption wasn’t the first time a heckler has called out Trump along those lines. In January, when the president visited a Ford plant in Michigan, one man yelled out at him, “Pedophile protector!”