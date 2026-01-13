Trump Flips the Bird in Angry ‘F*** You’ Blast After Pedo Slur

President Donald Trump appeared to flip off a person heard calling him a “pedophile protector” during his visit to Michigan on Tuesday.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the president at the Ford plant. He appears to point at the worker as he says, “f*** you,” then gives the person the middle finger as he walks away.

The president was touring Ford’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan Tuesday afternoon before delivering a speech at the Economic Club of Detroit.