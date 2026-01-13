Politics

Trump Flips the Bird in Angry ‘F*** You’ Blast After Pedo Slur

The president can be seen in video giving the middle finger.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Political Reporter

President Donald Trump appeared to flip off a worker who called him a pedophile during a visit to the Ford Motor Company's River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan, on January 13, 2026.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump appeared to flip off a person heard calling him a “pedophile protector” during his visit to Michigan on Tuesday.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the president at the Ford plant. He appears to point at the worker as he says, “f*** you,” then gives the person the middle finger as he walks away.

The president was touring Ford’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan Tuesday afternoon before delivering a speech at the Economic Club of Detroit.

This story is developing and will be updated.

