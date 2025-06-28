Trump Ignores Funeral Service for Victims of MAGA Madman

President Donald Trump skipped the funeral of slain Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Among the hundreds in attendance at the service were former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, who paid their respects to the couple slain in what authorities say was a plot targeting Democrats.

Former President Joe Biden and Former Vice President Kamala Harris attended the funeral service. Alex Kormann/via REUTERS

A eulogy at the Catholic service was given by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose eyes were red from crying.

“Maybe this is a moment when each of us can examine the way we work together, the way we talk about each other, the way we fight for the things we care about,” Walz said. “A moment when each of us can recommit to engaging in politics and life the way Mark and Melissa did: fiercely, enthusiastically, heartily, but without ever losing sight of our common humanity.”

Hundreds attended the Catholic service that laid Melissa and Mark Hortman. Jeff Wheeler/via REUTERS

The president, however, was not there. Trump didn’t issue a statement about the funeral, either. And The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on his absence.

The man suspected of killing the Hortmans is Vance Boelter, 57, who was arrested two days after the June 14 attacks, in which state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot and injured.

Vance Boelter, the alleged perpetrator of the attacks, was arrested by police two days after they occurred. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Reuters

Boelter’s car contained a list of potential targets, including his victims, Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Sen. Tina Smith—as well as abortion providers and advocates. A friend of Boelter’s described him as a “strong” supporter of Trump’s.

Although Trump did not mention the funeral service on social media, he did post several times on Saturday, touting low gas prices and his “big, beautiful” bill.

According to Fox News, Trump spent the morning golfing with Republican senators Eric Schmitt, Lindsey Graham, and Rand Paul and CIA director John Ratcliffe.

“WHY ARE THE DEMOCRATS ALWAYS ROOTING AGAINST AMERICA???,” Trump wrote in one post, hours before Hortman and her husband were laid to rest.

Minnesota Lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in a shooting earlier this month. Facebook

In the immediate wake of the shootings, Trump chose not to call Walz and offer support.

“I could call him and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’” Trump said. “The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?”

Melissa Hortman, 55, was the top Democrat in Minnesota’s House of Representatives. She had previously served as the speaker. The two were shot dead at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

The couple is survived by their two adult children: daughter Sophie, 28, and son Colin, 30, who wept as Saturday’s service began, according to The New York Times.

The service was attended by the Hortmans’ two children, Sophie and Colin, with a eulogy given by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Alex Kormann/via REUTERS

During his eulogy, Walz did not linger on the manner of the couple’s death, instead focusing on their lives. He mentioned their love for gardening, playing billiards, and making sourdough, according to the Times.

The day before the funeral, Melissa and Mark Hortman—and their beloved dog, Gilbert—lay in state at the Minnesota State Capitol, as thousands of people, including Biden, paid them tribute.