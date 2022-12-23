Trump Immediately Responds to Jan. 6 Committee Report Blaming Him for Riots
PREDICTABLE
Former President Donald Trump weighed in almost immediately after the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its full report Thursday night—which largely blamed Trump himself for the carnage and destruction of that day. The twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief accused committee members of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT” in a fiery post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He also attempted to deflect blame onto Nancy Pelosi for failing to call in “troops”—and doubled down on his false claims of election fraud. “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the “Peacefully and Patrioticly” words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!” he wrote. Read the committee’s full report here.