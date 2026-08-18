Trump Insider Spills on Who Could Replace Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump may have a streak of firing women from his Cabinet, but when it comes to the face of his White House, he prefers a woman behind the podium, according to one insider.

In an interview with South African news outlet News24, former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer shared his thoughts on who might replace Karoline Leavitt after the 28-year-old announced her resignation last week.

Spicer, who was the first press secretary during the president’s first term, noted that following his own departure, all of Trump’s press secretaries have been women.

Spicer resigned from his post in 2017. Screenshot/News/News24

“It’s all been women, and my guess is that pattern continues,” Spicer, 54, told News24. The former White House official added that Leavitt’s successor will likely have a “pre-existing relationship” with the president.

“The president’s learned through five press secretaries that this is a position that he cares a lot about,” Spicer continued. “He needs to make sure that that person understands his voice and has a relationship with him.”

That person will also need to prepare for a heavy workload. Leavitt’s decision to step down came as she was reportedly fielding calls from the president, 80, during her maternity leave last month. Her daughter, Vivian, was born on May 1, and the secretary returned to the podium roughly 11 weeks later, on July 16. Her son, Niko, is 2.

Trump reportedly protested Leavitt's departure. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

One source close to Leavitt told the Daily Mail that “she had been strongly weighing whether to quit during maternity leave, as the president would contact her often and repeatedly ask when she was coming back.”

Another said Leavitt had realized she wanted out almost as soon as she returned to work after the birth of her daughter, and that she spent weeks trying to find a way to break the news to her boss without upsetting him.

Spicer, who resigned after six months in July 2017, echoed a similar sentiment on Monday. “That is the most intense job I will ever ever have,” he said. “And I’ve spent 27 years in the military.”

In the days since Leavitt announced her departure, rumors have swirled over who will replace the youngest person ever to hold the role.

Alina Habba, one of Trump’s former personal attorneys, has been frequently named by insiders, especially after the president spent the weekend at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, where she was also dining.

Habba has been floating around the Trump administration. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

After Leavitt’s resignation was made public, Habba wrote on social media that whoever “gets that podium next better come ready for a fight they have big shoes to fill,” as she called Leavitt “perfection.”