Trump Is Actually Calling Kamala Harris the ‘Weird’ One Now

Donald Trump took from his opponent’s playbook while describing her to Fox News host Laura Ingraham during an interview that aired Tuesday, saying it’s actually Vice President Kamala Harris who’s the “weird” one in the 2024 presidential race.

Democrats’ popular line of attack on Trump—that he’s just “weird”—has apparently been effective enough that Trump is now trying to use it himself.

“You know who’s plain weird? She is plain weird,” Trump said, in a continuation of an interview that first aired on The Ingraham Angle the night prior. “She is a weird person. Look at her past. Look at what she does. And look at what she used to say about herself, and I won’t get into it. What she used to say and who she was, compared to what she said starting in about 2016. She became a totally different person, only for political purposes.”

In Monday’s segment, Trump tried to brush off Democrats’ messaging, insisting that Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), his running mate, is not weird, despite controversial comments about women and voting.

Additional statements by Vance have since been unearthed, like how the childless are “sociopaths” and “psychotic.”

Democrats haven’t shown any signs of easing up with the “weird” message to voters. At an Atlanta campaign rally on Tuesday, Harris asked the crowd: “Don’t you find some of their stuff to be just plain weird?”