Donald Trump Is on the Phone

Donald Trump is at it again. Whether or not Mitt Romney wants his help, the real-estate mogul continues to do his part to campaign for his favorite presidential candidate. In an effort to round up support ahead of Michigan’s upcoming primary, Trump is lending his voice to a statewide automated phone call that denounces Rick Santorum’s claims of being a political outsider and boasts Romney as a hardworking, good man. Trump has also recorded a radio ad on behalf of Romney that will air in Michigan.