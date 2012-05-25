Donald Trump Is Still a Birther

CHEAT SHEET
A birth certificate and confirmation from Hawaii's Health Department may be enough to convince Arizona's Secretary of State that President Obama is a natural-born U.S. citizen, but Donald Trump's no fool. Recently, a former literary-agency assistant admitted that, at the time Obama's first book was published, she had mistakenly written he was born in Kenya. But Trump insists, "that's what he told the literary agent. That's the way life works ... he didn't know he was running for president, so he told the truth." He told The Daily Beast, "His mother never spent a day in the hospital."