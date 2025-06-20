Trump Issues Grave Warning to Reporters: ‘You Are in Danger’

President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning to a group of reporters interviewing him at an airfield in New Jersey, telling them they were “in danger.”

The president was fielding questions about Israel’s conflict with Iran after announcing on Thursday that he had given himself a two-week deadline to decide on whether to attack Iran.

"Are you worried Iran's proxies would wage terror attacks against American targets abroad if you order military action?" a reporter asked.

Trump warned a group reporters that they were “in danger.” MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“We’re always concerned about that, and we have to take them out and be very strong,” Trump began, before his response took a seemingly dark turn.

“You’re even in danger talking to me right now,” he said. “Do you know that? You are in danger talking to me right now, so I should probably get out of here. But you guys are actually in danger. Can you believe it?”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Trump has offered “danger” as a reason to end an interview.

Back in August, Trump cut short a conversation with Newsweek while he was near the U.S.-Mexico border because he was worried that authorities hadn’t found a man who threatened his life.

“Can I tell you something,” he said then. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they don’t want me standing here. They don’t want you standing here either.”

On the campaign trail, Trump survived two attempts on his life, including a near-miss at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet scraped his ear.

The question of whether Trump will join Israel in attacking Iran has divided MAGA over the last week, enraging even some of the president’s most devout supporters.

On Thursday, Trump punted the decision. The White House announced that he had given himself two weeks to come to a final determination.

However, some have pointed out that Trump has a habit of giving himself two weeks to make important decisions—and then ignoring his own deadline.