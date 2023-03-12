Trump’s Song With Jan. 6 Prison Choir Rockets to Top of iTunes Chart
JUSTICE FOR ALL
“Justice for All,” a musical collaboration between former President Donald Trump and the so-called J6 Prison Choir, reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the iTunes song chart on Saturday. The single’s eight-day climb sees it take over from Miley Cyrus, whose song “Flowers” previously held the top position on the chart. But the ascendance of “Justice for All” up its ranks doesn’t necessarily herald an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Variety, which pointed out that the iTunes sales chart tracks paid downloads, which constitute “a minuscule fraction” of the music industry as a whole. The track sees the choir, a group of D.C. inmates imprisoned for their alleged roles in the Capitol insurrection, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” interlaid with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.