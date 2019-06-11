Donald Trump Jr. Agrees to Be Interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to be interviewed behind closed doors by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, a source familiar confirmed to The Daily Beast. The president’s eldest son has previously failed to show at two voluntary interviews, leading committee chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) to issue a subpoena for his testimony—a move that was disputed by the White House.

If the Wednesday meeting goes off without a hitch, it could end a dispute within the Republican Party over Trump Jr.’s cooperation with the subpoena. Trump allies have accused Burr of caving to Democrats by issuing the subpoena. Burr did not back down, and instead struck a deal with Trump Jr. to testify within a limited time period on a set group of half a dozen topics. The president’s son has agreed to talk about June 2016 Trump Tower meeting and the Trump Tower Moscow project, according to a source familiar with the deal.