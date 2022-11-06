Donald Trump Jr. Continues Infantile Attack on John Fetterman at Rally
ALL CLASS
Ahead of former President Donald Trump speaking at a “Save America” rally in Miami on Sunday night, his meme-loving son Donald Trump Jr. took to the stage and called Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman “brain dead.” “I believe that if you’re going to be in the United States senator, you should have basic cognitive function,” the former president’s extremely online son told rally-goers. Then, Trump Jr. doubled down on previous remarks that similarly attacked Fetterman's post-stroke auditory processing challenges—which also earned him blowback—by saying that he “doesn’t believe that a United States senator should not have mush for brains.” A Trump Jr. spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Sunday evening.