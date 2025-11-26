Donald Trump Jr. Dunks on His Dad’s Terrible New Nickname

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t a fan of his father’s new name for the Republican Party.

The president, 79, rebranded the GOP in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning.

“There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!),” Trump wrote. “It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???”

Minutes later, his 47-year-old son chimed in to say the quiet—and glaringly obvious—part out loud.

“Shouldn’t it really be Trumplican???” Trump Jr. wrote on X alongside a screenshot of his father’s post. He then pinned the message—which racked up more than 200,000 views in an hour—to the top of his profile.

It’s rare for Trump’s oldest son, whom he shared with his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, to break from daddy dearest. The executive vice president of the Trump Organization may have had some clarity after a week-long tour of India that included the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The first son brought his girlfriend, Mar-a-Lago socialite Bettina Anderson, to the occasion.

One of many outfits paraded by Trump and Anderson. Bettina Anderson / Instagram

But others in MAGA-land were quick to kiss the ring and embrace Trump’s all-but-unpronounceable new party name.

“INCOMING: New word for a ‘TRUMP REPUBLICAN,’” wrote MAGA influencer Benny Johnson on X. “It is TEPUBLICAN??? or TPUBLICAN???”

Meanwhile, critics on the other side of the political spectrum seized on the president’s word jumble.

“I’m sorry - you think this guy DIDN’T have a stroke?” independent journalist Adam Cochran wrote on X. “Come on! Grandpa’s brain is pudding!”

Trump’s renaming spree came amid a vicious Truth Social posting spree in which he attacked the physical appearance of a New York Times journalist who reported that he is showing signs of aging and has significantly reduced his workload in his second term.

Trump's mental state has been the subject of broad speculation. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite,” Trump wrote. “They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE.”

“The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out. Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up,” he added, despite his approval rating plummeting into the negatives with every pollster for the first time ever on Wednesday, according to Newsweek.

He concluded: “There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!”