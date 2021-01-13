Don Jr., Kim Guilfoyle Are Following Dad to Palm Beach—Because New Yorkers Hate Them: Report

Read it at New York Post
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are leaving New York City to join the family in Florida, according to the New York Post. The couple is looking specifically at Jupiter, in Palm Beach County, near where Trump’s ex-wife and five children live, according to the Post. “There is no way they can stay in New York,” a source close to the family told the Post. “They’d be tortured in the streets.” Trump Jr.’s father, President Trump, officially declared in 2019 that his Mar-a-Lago resort—also in Palm Beach County—would be his permanent residence. He is expected to move there full-time when his presidency ends next week. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also recently purchased a $30 million dollar home on a private island near Miami, known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” per the Post.