Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out at Democrats, Media, and ‘Social Justice Warriors’ in New Book
Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, lashed out at the media over its coverage of his father, and at one point specifically over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election in excerpts from his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. “I have to admit that I almost felt bad for Robert Mueller during that testimony. And if it weren’t for the fact that I was probably number two on the guy’s kill list for years, I might have,” he wrote, according to an advance copy reviewed by Bloomberg. He also defended his father, writing that he is not a racist because he let his son vacation with a “black man.” “Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it?” Trump wrote. “If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.” Trump Jr. also suggested that his father is more deserving of the Nobel Prize than former President Barack Obama, who received the prize in 2009 for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy.