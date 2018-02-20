Donald Trump Jr. ‘Likes’ Conspiracy Theory About Florida Shooting Survivor’s Ex-FBI Dad
DEMENTED
Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday morning apparently clicked the “Like” button on not one, but two tweets promoting a conspiracy theory about a Florida school-shooting survivor’s ex-FBI agent father. “Could it be that this student is running cover for his dad who Works as an FBI agent at the Miami field office Which botched tracking down the Man behind the Valentine day massacre? Just wondering. Just connecting some dots,” read the first conspiratorial tweet, posted by Graham Ledger, host of a talk show on far-right cable outlet OANN. Ledger’s tweet linked to a Gateway Pundit article alleging 17-year-old David Hogg—who survived the Parkland school shooting—was coached in his resultant anti-Trump activism by his father, a retired FBI agent. While it’s possible Trump Jr. accidentally “liked” the conspiratorial post about a teenage boy, he spent the morning boosting tweets favorable to his father—and then liked another tweet about Hogg. This second post promoted an article at far-right site True Pundit, claiming: “Outspoken Trump-Hating School Shooting Survivor is Son of FBI Agent; MSM Helps Prop Up Incompetent Bureau.” The article commented on the teen: “The Deep State media strikes again.”