CHEAT SHEET
NOT IRONIC
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Nepotism Over Hunter Biden’s Admission That Last Name Helped Him
On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr.—who bears both the first and last name of his famous father—mocked Hunter Biden’s admission that having the last name Biden has helped him throughout life, including his placement on the board of Ukraine’s largest privately held gas company, Burisma. “Dumpster fire at Biden HQ!,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “‘It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the US. I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happen in my life that if my name wasn’t Biden,’” the president’s son wrote, quoting Biden’s Tuesday interview on ABC’s Good Morning America.
During the interview with ABC’s Amy Robach, Biden also admitted that taking the Burisma seat was “poor judgment.” He continued: “Did I make a mistake? Well, maybe in the grand scheme of things, yeah. But did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.” Another Ukrainian energy company, Naftogaz, is at the center of an ethical, and potentially legal, lapse due to American influence. A group of businessmen closely allied with President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were reportedly working to place an American on Naftogaz’s board to instill favorable relations with the company.