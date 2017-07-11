Trump Jr. on Clinton Dirt: ‘I Love It’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
When President Trump eldest son was contacted by Russian music publicist Rob Goldstone with documents that would “incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia,” Donald Trump Jr. responded “I love it.” The New York Times reported that the June 3, 2016, email went on to say: “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” As The Times published its report on the emails, Trump Jr. posted the correspondences on Twitter. The article goes on to describe President Trump as eager to accept help from the Russian government. The Trump White House has firmly denied any collusion with Russian agents who have been accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.