Donald Trump Jr. Rips Into Fox News Over Not Inviting Him on in Months
‘CENSORSHIP’
Donald Trump Jr.—the self-proclaimed general of the meme wars—tore into Fox News on a podcast Monday, partly over the right-wing cable behemoth not welcoming him on their airwaves in nine months. “I’ve been watching the censorship happening, even in conservative mainstream media,” Trump Jr. said on a Monday edition of the right-wing Steak for Breakfast podcast. “You saw what Fox did to Tucker Carlson last week, and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino, and, you know, the people who would actually question some of that narrative like: Is it a brilliant plan to send $130 billion to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt nations in the world?” Then the son of the former president took issue with the network over not having him on in months. “I used to be on Fox 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 times a week. I haven’t been on in nine months. Not a call, not an invite, not anything,” he continued. “So I understand what it appears like they’re trying to do to the America First movement. You know, Tucker was another one of those voices,” he concluded, suggesting Carlson’s Fox News ouster was over the host talking about forbidden topics. A Trump Jr. spokesman declined further comment, while Fox News representatives didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.