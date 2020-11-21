CHEAT SHEET
Don Jr. Says He’ll Pass the Time in Quarantine Cleaning His Guns
In a cabin decorated with deer heads and an American flag, the president’s son, Don Trump Jr., told his Instagram followers on Friday night that he would be passing the time in coronavirus quarantine by cleaning his guns. After confirming he tested positive for “the ‘rona” earlier this week, he asked his followers for Netflix and e-book recommendations because “there’s only so many guns that I can clean before that gets boring.” He said he was asymptomatic and looking “okay for me” before adding, “I don’t have the red eyes like that they claimed I had for apparently using cocaine prior to my RNC speech.” His weekend will be spent in the gun safe and doing “a little 2A stuff,” he said.