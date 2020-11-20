Don Jr. Latest to Test Positive in Trumpworld COVID Outbreak

President Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr., has become the latest figure in the Trump orbit to test positive for the coronavirus, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

He tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining in his cabin, a spokesperson said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesperson added. Bloomberg first reported his positive test result.

The virus continues to cripple the White House and Trump’s inner circle, even after the president himself was hospitalized with the virus weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

On Friday, Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, tested positive, a day after he attended his father’s sweaty, mask-free press conference held in a cramped room at campaign headquarters.

His diagnosis meant several key members of the team trying to overturn the election result, including Giuliani and lawyer Jenna Ellis, were also exposed.

Last week, Corey Lewandowski, another Trump adviser who has been bringing bogus illegal voting and election fraud lawsuits, tested positive.

Lewandowski was at Trump’s Election Night party at the White House that has since emerged as a possible superspreader event. Several attendees later tested positive including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign legal aide David Bossie, longtime GOP strategist Jeff Miller, White House political director Brian Jack, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and several aides.

Numerous people close to Don. Jr had contracted the virus in recent months, including his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who tested positive in October.

Like his father, Don Jr. has routinely dismissed the severity of the pandemic and claimed it was being hyped up as part of an anti-Trump conspiracy. In late October, on a day COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topped 1,000, the eldest Trump son went on Fox News to call those who were warning about the virus "truly morons" and declare that fatalities were “almost nothing.”

Since that time, coronavirus infections have reached new record highs and the death toll in the country surpassed 250,000.