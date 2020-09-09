Donald Trump Jr. on MAGA Vigilante: ‘We All Do Stupid Things’

Read it at Talking Points Memo
In an interview with ExtraTV, Donald Trump Jr. refused to condemn the actions of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month. “He’s a young kid. I don’t want 17-year-olds running around the streets with AR-15s,” Trump told the Extra correspondent. “Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation, who knows? We all do stupid things at 17,” he added. Instead, Trump Jr. stressed due process, saying “We’re not jumping to a conclusion.”