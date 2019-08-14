CHEAT SHEET
GREAT WHITE NORTH, EH
Secret Service Spent Thousands on Vancouver Trump Hotel for Donald Trump, Jr.
The Secret Service and U.S. taxpayers have paid tens of thousands of dollars to the Trump Organization’s Vancouver properties to protect Donald Trump, Jr., according to a new report by Politico. The Secret Service spent $16,600 at the Trump International Hotel and Tower and other sites during the first son’s hunting trip to the Yukon in August 2017, even though the Secret Service stayed at other area hotels. The Secret Service also spent $20,000 at the same Vancouver hotel in February 2017 when Don Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump attended the hotel grand opening. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has called on other members of the House Oversight Committee to look into a clause in the Constitution that bars a president from receiving federal money outside of his salary. “The presidency should not be a money-making operation,” Raskin told Politico. “The president is directing his subordinates in the Executive Branch of government... to stay at Trump properties.”