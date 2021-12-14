Donald Trump Jr., the ex-president’s son, texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows begging to get his dad to make a national address to halt the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a message revealed at a House committee meeting Monday.

The message was among several to Meadows that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a member of the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, read aloud at the meeting. Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows “again and again,” according to Cheney.

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP,” Trump Jr. texted. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

“I’m pushing it hard. I agree,” Meadows responded.

“We need an Oval Office address. He has to leave now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” the president’s son responded.

Several Fox News stars also texted Meadows to implore the president to act.

Trump confidant Sean Hannity texted: “Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol.”

Primetime host Laura Ingraham wrote: “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

And Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade texted: “Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

On Monday evening, the House select committee unanimously voted Meadows “in contempt of Congress” for refusing to show up and testify after receiving a subpoena. While the committee already did the same to former White House adviser Stephen Bannon and ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Monday was the first time that these members of Congress took action against one of their own.

“History will be written about these times, about the work this committee has undertaken. And history will not look upon any of you as martyrs,” Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the Democrat who chairs the committee, said, mentioning Bannon, Clark, and Meadows by name. “History will not dwell on your long list of privilege claims or your sleight of hand… I predict that history won’t be kind to those people.”

Meadows was initially ordered to show up for a deposition on Oct. 15, but after his attorney requested additional time, both sides started negotiations that lasted nearly two months. He ultimately turned over nearly 9,000 pages of records, including emails and text messages from personal accounts and devices. But he drew the committee’s ire by refusing to appear in person to answer questions under oath behind closed doors.

On Monday evening, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also read text messages from lawmakers to Meadows in which elected officials showed a willingness to overturn the election. Schiff did not identify the politicians who allegedly sent the messages.

“It’s time to see if the Department of Justice can be more persuasive. No one is above the law, not even the president’s chief of staff,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican on the committee.

This story is developing and will be updated.