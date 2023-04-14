Donald Trump Jr. Urges Right-Wingers to End Boycott of ‘Conservative-Leaning’ Bud Light

Donald Trump Jr. called on conservatives to pump the brakes on their boycott of Bud Light, noting that the right-wing meltdown over the beer company partnering with a transgender influencer wasn’t worth “destroying” an American icon.

At the same time, the presidential scion-turned-podcaster said Anheuser-Busch “shit the bed” with its Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, adding that “if they do this again” then “screw them” because it would be open season on the brewer.

Over the past two weeks, the so-called anti-cancel culture crowd has obsessed over Bud Light sending Mulvaney a commemorative can to celebrate her “365 Days of Girlhood.” Additionally, the trans TikTok star also advertised the beer on her social media accounts as part of Bud Light’s March Madness promotion.

Trump-boosting country-rock singer Kid Rock kicked off the outrage cycle by posting a video of himself shooting up cases of the beer while performatively shouting “Fuck Bud Light.” Other country artists, right-wing celebrities, and GOP politicians soon followed suit, even while inadvertently promoting other A-B products. Naturally, MAGA grifters soon began offering “anti-woke” alternatives to Bud Light—at $20 a six-pack.

During Thursday’s broadcast of his Triggered podcast, Trump pointed out that despite conservatives’ complaints that Anheuser-Busch had “gone woke,” the conglomerate actually donated more money to Republican candidates than Democrats in recent election cycles.

“That’s literally unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there’s a consequence of actually being a conservative,” he exclaimed. “So 60-40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal.”

Trump also praised Anheuser-Busch for not “lobbying for the random pet issues of the day” and “the BLM crap,” unlike “the rest of woke corporate America does.” Furthermore, he pointed out that A-B didn’t sign onto a letter from the Human Rights Campaign “demanding schools let teenage boys in skirts in girls’ bathrooms.” The Triggered host added that over 300 other companies “signed onto this crap,” including Pepsi and Amazon.

“So here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this,” Trump declared, perhaps unaware that A-B is now owned by Belgian beer giant InBev.

“The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates,” he continued. “Frankly, they don’t participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer industry actually do, who are significantly worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do this again, then it’s on them! Then screw them.”

He concluded his monologue by urging his fellow right-wingers to stop “dunking” on the beer manufacturer as they “are one of the most conservative-leaning companies in America.”

Trump isn’t the only voice on the right trying to pull conservatives back from the ledge over their anti-trans freakout. Podcaster and “Intellectual Dark Web” member Joe Rogan recently mocked Tritt and Kid Rock for “really fucking fighting the good fight” while guzzling a Bud Light. And during an appearance on Fox News, comedian Jim Norton joked that he’d drink Diet Coke even if Adolf Hitler were on the can, insisting that “my identity is not tied in with other people who enjoy the beverage I enjoy.”