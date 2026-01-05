Don Jr.’s Ex Speaks Out on His Engagement to Socialite

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle has given a lukewarm thumbs-up to her former fiancé’s engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

Guilfoyle, the one-time Fox News host who is President Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador to Greece, was asked how she felt seeing her erstwhile paramour moving on during an interview with The New York Times about her new role as envoy.

“I’m happy for Don,” said Guilfoyle, 56, who was the first son’s fiancée from 2020 until they separated late in 2024.

She added, “I wish him, of course, all the best,” before moving swiftly on to other topics.

It is the first time Guilfoyle has spoken publicly about Trump Jr., 48, and his latest fiancée, Anderson, 39, whom he was first spotted with in August 2024, several months before his public split from his then-fiancée.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle share a smooch in 2020, the year of their engagement. Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

People magazine quoted sources last month as saying Guilfoyle had privately questioned whether the relationship was “the real deal,” following the pair’s engagement reveal at a White House holiday reception in December.

Trump announced the engagement at the party late on Dec. 15, marking Trump Jr.’s latest relationship chapter after his 2018 divorce from Vanessa Trump—with whom he has five kids—and his split from Guilfoyle.

Bettina Anderson and Don Jr. attended the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final soccer match with his father, Donald Trump, and wife Melania. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Guilfoyle-Anderson dynamic has been rumbling on for some time. In December 2024, sources told People that Anderson had been eager to see Guilfoyle—who it was said loved the limelight of being linked to America’s most powerful family—move on.

Guilfoyle is embracing her new public profile—part diplomat, part nightlife fixture—while insisting she can outwork anyone.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, pictured at the Ministry of Interior-Thessaloniki Headquarters in early December. Vasilis Svarnias/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

In the new Times interview, she described herself as fiercely loyal and said, “I have tremendous stamina,” adding that it was “one of the things the president loves about me.”

The profile portrays Guilfoyle’s early weeks as a splashy, paparazzi-tracked period that included late-night stops and high-profile social appearances, which she framed as relationship-building that helps U.S. interests.

She also used the conversation to drop a blunt piece of political gossip about another of her exes, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 58.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband, Gavin Newsom, appeared during their marriage with the future king and queen of England. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Guilfoyle told the Times that her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2005, is “one thousand percent” planning to run for president in 2028.