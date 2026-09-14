Vain Trump Son’s Secret Pre-Wedding Makeover Revealed

Donald Trump Jr. secretly had a makeover before his Bahamas wedding, his wife’s medical spa has revealed.

The 48-year-old received customized Ultherapy treatments to “naturally define his jawline” ahead of tying the knot with Bettina Anderson, according to Pure Skin Palm Beach, which says it specializes in regenerative aesthetics, skin health, and anti-aging treatments.

Pure Skin revealed the pre-wedding treatment in an Instagram post celebrating the couple’s marriage.

Don Jr. in July 2024 (L) and September 2026. Getty Images

“Five years ago, @bettinatrump came to Pure Skin Palm Beach, and over the years she has become not only a loyal client, but also a dear friend, an advocate, and an incredible brand ambassador. Watching her find her true love with @donaldjtrumpjr and witnessing this beautiful chapter unfold has been such a privilege for my team and I. Bettina & Don—congratulations on your marriage! Thank you for allowing @pureskinpalmbeach the honor of being a part of your journey.

“It was also a pleasure getting to know Don and helping him prepare for the big day with customized @ultherapy treatments to naturally define his jawline.”

Ultherapy is a non-surgical treatment designed to stimulate collagen and tighten skin. For the jawline, the aim is to make the contours of the lower face appear sharper without surgically altering the underlying bone.

Ultherapy typically costs around $2,000–$3,000 for a treatment, but can set recipients back up to $5,000.

The Daily Beast has contacted Don Jr. for comment.

Don Jr. keeps his eyes open as he kisses his wife at an event. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Trump Jr. married Palm Beach socialite Anderson, 39, in West Palm Beach on May 21 before the couple held a private wedding celebration in the Bahamas two days later, which reportedly included a performance by scantily clad dancers in stilettos and sailor caps, a five-tier Funfetti cake airlifted in from Florida, and an extravagant fireworks display.

ProPublica reported that the lavish wedding, which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, was bankrolled in part by a secretive Russian benefactor, oligarch Umar Kremlev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

The intimate event was attended by family and close friends.

President Trump chose to miss his eldest son's wedding. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

His father, President Donald Trump, did not attend the Bahamas celebration, saying “I have a thing called Iran and other things.”

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” he claimed. “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.”

In reality, Trump spent much of the wedding day posting deranged memes and AI-generated slop to Truth Social.

Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Vanessa Haydon with a 4-carat diamond engagement ring at a jewelry shop in Short Hills, N.J., mall. New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Haydon, with the couple tying the knot at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. They had five children together — Kai, 19; Donald J. Trump III, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.