Donald Trump Junior's Series of Unfortunate Book Tour Events

The president’s large adult son thought a book would be an easy roll out to a political career, but it turns out that even for a Trump, the road to literary greatness is fraught.

One of the great contradictions in American life is the politician-authored book, for it is neither written by nor (often) read by that politician. It largely serves as a book tour delivery mechanism—a way for said politician to do the media circuit, the morning shows, the late-night shows and everything in between. But Junior isn’t a politician. In fact, he’s never held any elected office. But not having anything substantive to say has never prevented anyone from writing a book ever (I know this from firsthand experience).

Junior obviously wants to be the heir to his father’s virulent fan base. A book was the next logical step down that lamentable road. He needed something to sell besides his father, his last name, and his bedbug-infested hotels, and so a book was born. After all, everyone else in Trumpworld has done a book, from dancing king Sean Spicer to presidential footnote Anthony Scaramucci to reality television villain Omarosa Manigault Newman.