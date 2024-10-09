Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the hosts of The View, labelling them “degenerates” and “dumb women” after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared on the show.

Trump took to Truth Social and X on Tuesday in the latest attack on the daytime talk show hosts that have irked the former president for years. Trump appeared to be particularly irate over an answer the vice president gave when asked if she would have done anything differently from President Biden.

Though Harris earlier said the “influence of a personal experience will have its impact on a presidency,” Harris told the hosts, “There is not a thing that comes to mind. And I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.” She highlighted their work on capping the cost of insulin at $35 and beinging the cost of prescription medication down for seniors.

Later in the interview Harris changed her mind and said she would do at least one thing differently: “I’m going to have a Republican in my Cabinet.”

A seven-second portion of her answer resulted in a screed posted on X from the former president. “Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES,” Trump fumed.

“The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD,” Trump wrote, before rattling off many of the grievances he brings up at rallies.

In another post later that night on Truth Social, Trump again insisted that Harris was the liar. “I was the one who got the $35 Insulin, not Lyin’ Kamala,” he wrote.

Harris made her appearance on the ABC talk show as part of her campaign’s recent media blitz, which has also included more traditional interviews with 60 Minutes as well as podcasts like Call Her Daddy and radio shows host Howard Stern.

She used the interview to heap criticism on the former president and other Republicans for spreading debunked claims about the response to Hurricane Helene.

Host Ana Navarro, a former Republican strategist, specifically accused Trump of spreading lies about withholding FEMA aid from Republican areas.

“Kamala spent all of her FEMA money—billions of dollars—on housing for illegal migrants,” Trump told a crowd in Saginaw, Michigan last week. The claim was echoed by many Trump allies in congress, including Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

“It’s profound, and it is the height of irresponsibility and frankly callousness,” Harris said in response to the comments. She accused the former president of “playing political games for the sake of himself” during the tragedy.

Trump has feuded with individual hosts of the view for years—in particular former host Rosie O’Donnell, even insulting her in a notorious comment during the 2016 presidential debate with Hillary Clinton.

Longtime co-host Joy Behar has been consistently vocal in her opposition to the former president, describing him as a “true sociopath” in July this year.