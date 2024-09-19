Donald Trump Lashes Out at Howard Stern for Going ‘Woke’

Donald Trump is firing back at Howard Stern for turning on him after years of seemingly cordial radio conversations. In Trump’s estimation, everything changed after Stern went “woke.”

During his first in studio appearance on the late-night Fox News show Gutfeld! Wednesday, Trump was confronted with a recent clip of Stern expressing “hate” for anyone “stupid” enough to vote for the Republican presidential candidate.

“I was on Howard Stern’s show as much as anybody,” Trump told host Greg Gutfeld. “He was great at that time, and then he went woke. And since he’s gone woke his ratings have gone down the tubes. And he sort of went anti-Trump for a couple of reasons.”

Trump seemed to look back fondly on his many “good shows” with Stern—including, presumably, the 2004 appearance in which he gave the host permission to call his daughter Ivanka a “piece of a--”—but now, he said, he’s “changed.”

“He’s almost finished,” Gutfeld agreed.

Shortly after that interview with Trump, Stern made the move from terrestrial radio to SiriusXM, which does not release any official ratings numbers for his daily talk show.