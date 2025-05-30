Trump Lays Out His Next Targets for Immigration Crackdowns

The Trump administration has published a list of hundreds of so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions,” warning they will be targeted in efforts to implement its hardline immigration agenda.

The comprehensive list includes states, cities, and counties that the Department of Homeland Security accuses of “deliberately and shamefully” obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

DHS said it published the list to “expose lawless jurisdictions” and hold them “accountable” for pushing back against federal immigration enforcement.

Sanctuary jurisdictions—such as entire states like California and major cities including New York City and Chicago—are typically Democrat-run areas that limit or deny cooperation with federal immigration authorities. This includes refusing to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before releasing undocumented migrants from custody.

Protesters in New York City, a “sanctuary jurisdiction” the Trump administration said it is targeting. Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Those named on the list will receive formal notification from the Trump administration regarding their alleged noncompliance with federal laws. DHS will also demand that these jurisdictions “immediately review and revise their policies” to align with President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

“We are exposing these sanctuary politicians who harbor criminal illegal aliens and defy federal law. President Trump and I will always put the safety of the American people first. Sanctuary politicians are on notice: comply with federal law.”

The move has been supported by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has long pledged to carry out what he claims will be the largest deportation of undocumented migrants in American history during his second term in the White House.

A number of sanctuary jurisdictions across the U.S. are openly defying Trump’s aggressive immigration policies.

Colorado, for example, has recently bolstered its sanctuary status by passing legislation prohibiting local jails from holding individuals solely for immigration enforcement and preventing local governments officials from sharing personal information of individuals with with federal agencies.

“It is important for local law enforcement to continue to fully cooperate with other state and federal agencies on criminal matters, including the execution of warrants. In fact, this is their duty,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said in a May 23 statement.

“But to be clear, state and local law enforcement cannot be commandeered to enforce federal civil immigration laws and taken away from fighting crime.”