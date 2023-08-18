Trump Likely to Surrender in Georgia at the Last Minute: Report
RIP THE BAND-AID OFF
Former President Donald Trump is likely to wait until the last minute to surrender to Georgia officials for charges relating to racketeering and conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until noon on Friday Aug. 25 to report to the Fulton County jail, and plans are being finalized for Trump’s surrender. Several unnamed law enforcement officers told NBC News that it looks like the former commander-in-chief won’t give himself up any earlier than Thursday. Trump has maintained his innocence, and his sycophants have claimed the legal matters only make “Donald Trump stronger.” “It doesn’t lessen his resolve at all,” former campaign chairman Paul Manafort told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this week.