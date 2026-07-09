Trump Melts Down in Futile Rage at SCOTUS Humiliation

Donald Trump is demanding a do-over at the Supreme Court after having lost his bid to end birthright citizenship.

Trump, 80, fumed on Truth Social about the conservative-majority court declaring last week that his executive order on the matter was illegal.

The missive was yet another angry post about the court, which has given the president plenty of headaches—despite having on the bench three justices he nominated.

“Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $4000,’” Trump began. “Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country.”

Trump once again lashed out at the Supreme Court over birthright citizenship. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Trump then summed up his argument for why the court erred when it affirmed over 150 years of precedent that individuals born in the United States are American citizens through the 14th Amendment.

“Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay. It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable. NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!! AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE!” he continued. “In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY. This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision.”

In a 6-3 vote, the court shut down the Trump administration's executive order skirting the 14th Amendment. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The Supreme Court’s public information office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

While Trump wants a redo, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, a top immigration adviser, suggested another route.

Licking his wounds on Fox News last Wednesday after the court’s ruling, Miller, 40, suggested the administration would “take a hard look at” banning pregnant foreigners from entering the U.S.

Chief Justice John Roberts was among those who ruled against Trump in the birthright case. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

”People come here just to have babies on American soil and that baby gets to be a citizen for life,“ Miller told host Jesse Watters.

“So, you have mothers that come in fully pregnant, have a baby, go home, and that baby gets Medicaid and that baby gets welfare and that baby gets cash assistance. [They will] leave the baby with a cousin, a relative, whatever, then send welfare checks back home. You can support a whole family in the third world,” Miller said. “So yes, you can’t have the kinds of immigration programs other countries have when you can just have a baby here and now that child is an American citizen. So there’s a lot of things we will have to take a hard look at.”

There are already rules and directives by the federal government to discourage “birth tourism.” For instance, Trump’s Justice Department for months has been targeting immigrant networks that encourage it. Also, border officers will not allow pregant visitors entry into the U.S. just to give birth, except for certain medical reasons.

In any event, if the Supreme Court does grant Trump’s request for a rehearing, it remains to be seen if he again chooses to show up to oral arguments.

In April, he sat through about 90 minutes of the proceedings only to leave when the justices asked pointed questions about the government’s position.