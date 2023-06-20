Trump Mixes Up His Kennedys During ‘Hostile’ Fox News Interview
ONE LETTER OFF
Former President Donald Trump appeared to mix up his Kennedys during an interview on Fox News Tuesday, referring to Democratic presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr. as “JFK Jr.” at one point. Host Bret Baier even tried to interject with the correct name—“Robert”–during Trump’s answer, though he blew past the assistance and insisted that he knows the Kennedy scion “very well.” Trump was talking at the time about Biden’s apparent reticence to debate RFK Jr., a quixotic candidate who has staked much of his political identity on spuriously sourced medical conspiracy theories—including the long-debunked charge that childhood vaccines cause autism. Trump went on to call Fox News a “hostile” network—and say that he could have done without a few of Baier’s more probing questions.