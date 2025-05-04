Trump Mocks Jasmine Crockett’s Intelligence as Feud Escalates

President Donald Trump once again mocked Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett‘s intelligence as their ongoing feud flared up on Sunday.

“[Democrats] have a new person named Crockett,” Trump said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. “I watched her speak the other day and she’s definitely a low IQ person.”

Trump took aim at Crockett, a rising Democratic star representing Texas, while discussing the state of the Democratic Party, which he described as being in “total disarray.”

“And they said, ‘She’s the future of the party,’” he told moderator Kristen Welker. “I said, ‘You have to be kidding.’”

Crockett, 44, has emerged as a fiery voice in the Democratic Party, making her a frequent target of Trump’s insults. His latest remarks echo comments he made back in March, when he said, “She’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person.”

“I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party,” he added.

In response, Crockett said she would “absolutely” take an IQ test “publicly, head to head” against the president during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Texas lawmaker, for her part, has called the president “Putin’s ho” and slammed him as “simpleminded and under-qualified.”

Trump on Sunday floated JD Vance as his possible successor. Peter Zay/Getty Images

During his interview with Welker, Trump questioned the Democratic Party’s future, implying that it was lacking strong figures who could mount a viable challenge to him.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do,” he said. “And I really believe in a two party system, because it’s good to be challenged. They have nobody.”

As for his own party’s future, Trump on Sunday momentarily set aside his flirtations with a third term to give Vice President JD Vance a lukewarm nod as his possible successor.

Although he said it’s “far too early” to decide who would take over after him, he said, “I do have a vice president and JD’s doing a fantastic job.”

He also threw another name in the ring—Secretary of State and newly appointed National Security Adviser Marco Rubio.

“We have a lot of good people in this party,” he said.