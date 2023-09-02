Trump Now Pulling in Nearly 60% of GOP Voters in Latest Poll
BIGLY
Donald Trump’s lead only continues to swell in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, even as the quadruply indicted, twice-impeached, 77-year-old ex-president faces 91 felony charges. According to the latest poll by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is the top choice of 59 percent of GOP voters, an increase of eleven points since the paper’s last survey in April. With Republicans rallying around the former president as criminal prosecutions pile up around him, seeing the cases as politically motivated and lacking merit, support for Trump’s top GOP rival Ron DeSantis has collapsed. The Florida governor is now at just 13 percent in the newest poll, down eleven points since April. Additionally, no other GOP candidate was able to break single digits, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley landing in third place at eight percent. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who seemed poised to break out as a potential contender after last week’s debate, drew only five percent in the poll. The survey also found that the general election is currently a toss-up, with Trump and President Joe Biden in a virtual tie.