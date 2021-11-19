Trump Offers Gosar ‘My Complete and Total Endorsement!’—Because of Course
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for re-election, one day after the House of Representatives formally rebuked the congressman for tweeting out an exceptionally cringeworthy anime clip photoshopped to depict him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). In a Thursday statement, Trump called Gosar “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA” and blessed him with “my Complete and Total Endorsement!” The House’s censure, its fourth in almost four decades, went unmentioned in the statement.
Gosar, who was also stripped of his committee assignments, has refused to apologize for the video, which also showed him attacking President Joe Biden with swords. Earlier on Thursday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he would likely reward Gosar with “better committee assignments” pending a GOP takeover of the House next year. Gosar’s brother, for his part, told MSNBC after the House censure: “I believe he’s dangerous, unhinged, and is reckless, and is somebody that, as I’ve said before, needs to not only be censured, but he needs to be expelled.”